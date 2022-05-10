 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TD Power System Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.17 crore, up 34.94% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.17 crore in March 2022 up 34.94% from Rs. 168.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.66 crore in March 2022 up 60.41% from Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.05 crore in March 2022 up 79.38% from Rs. 21.77 crore in March 2021.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.04 in March 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 354.30 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

TD Power Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.17 179.81 168.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.17 179.81 168.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.96 131.39 118.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.76 0.00 8.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.97 -5.76 -15.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.03 21.37 22.58
Depreciation 5.51 5.62 5.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.77 11.01 15.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.11 16.19 13.63
Other Income 8.43 3.25 2.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.54 19.44 16.31
Interest 0.71 0.24 -0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.83 19.20 16.67
Exceptional Items -- 5.60 1.36
P/L Before Tax 32.83 24.80 18.03
Tax 8.17 5.26 2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.66 19.54 15.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.66 19.54 15.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.66 19.54 15.37
Equity Share Capital 31.10 31.10 30.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.00 6.33 5.04
Diluted EPS 7.98 6.28 4.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.00 6.33 5.04
Diluted EPS 7.98 6.28 4.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
