TD Power System Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.17 crore, up 34.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.17 crore in March 2022 up 34.94% from Rs. 168.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.66 crore in March 2022 up 60.41% from Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.05 crore in March 2022 up 79.38% from Rs. 21.77 crore in March 2021.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.04 in March 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 354.30 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)