TD Power System Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.35 crore, up 11.22% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.35 crore in March 2021 up 11.22% from Rs. 151.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2021 down 18.3% from Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.77 crore in March 2021 up 29.89% from Rs. 16.76 crore in March 2020.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.15 in March 2020.

TD Power System shares closed at 220.40 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.31% returns over the last 6 months and 173.11% over the last 12 months.

TD Power Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations168.35168.54151.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations168.35168.54151.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials118.20114.18107.22
Purchase of Traded Goods8.16-1.0015.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.18-2.91-16.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.5819.4418.52
Depreciation5.465.385.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.5014.7311.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6318.719.86
Other Income2.682.411.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3121.1311.61
Interest-0.361.671.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6719.4610.31
Exceptional Items1.365.8111.89
P/L Before Tax18.0325.2822.21
Tax2.654.263.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3721.0218.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3721.0218.82
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.3721.0218.82
Equity Share Capital30.9330.9330.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.046.896.15
Diluted EPS4.976.796.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.046.896.15
Diluted EPS4.976.796.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #TD Power System #TD Power Systems
first published: May 20, 2021 09:00 am

