TD Power System Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.35 crore, up 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.35 crore in March 2021 up 11.22% from Rs. 151.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2021 down 18.3% from Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.77 crore in March 2021 up 29.89% from Rs. 16.76 crore in March 2020.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.15 in March 2020.

TD Power System shares closed at 220.40 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.31% returns over the last 6 months and 173.11% over the last 12 months.