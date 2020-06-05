TD Power System Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.36 crore, down 24.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.36 crore in March 2020 down 24.63% from Rs. 200.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2020 up 22.38% from Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in March 2020 down 39.91% from Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2019.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.71 in March 2019.

TD Power System shares closed at 107.05 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -31.71% over the last 12 months.