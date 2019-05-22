TD Power System Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 200.82 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.82 crore in March 2019 up 25.67% from Rs. 159.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2019 up 317.03% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2019 up 87.94% from Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2018.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2018.

TD Power System shares closed at 131.20 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 1.20% returns over the last 6 months and -28.17% over the last 12 months.