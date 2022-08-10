TD Power System Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.54 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.54 crore in June 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 163.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.49 crore in June 2022 up 106.87% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.24 crore in June 2022 up 93.88% from Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2021.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 6.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in June 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 574.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.08% returns over the last 6 months and 201.94% over the last 12 months.