TD Power System Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.54 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.54 crore in June 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 163.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.49 crore in June 2022 up 106.87% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.24 crore in June 2022 up 93.88% from Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2021.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 6.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in June 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 574.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.08% returns over the last 6 months and 201.94% over the last 12 months.

TD Power Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.54 227.17 163.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 204.54 227.17 163.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.88 166.96 106.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -2.65 1.76 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.76 -7.97 7.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.47 20.03 19.71
Depreciation 5.28 5.51 5.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.36 15.77 14.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.43 25.11 10.02
Other Income 6.53 8.43 2.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.96 33.54 12.31
Interest 0.86 0.71 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.10 32.83 11.23
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.97
P/L Before Tax 28.10 32.83 13.20
Tax 6.61 8.17 2.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.49 24.66 10.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.49 24.66 10.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.49 24.66 10.39
Equity Share Capital 31.13 31.10 30.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.95 8.00 3.40
Diluted EPS 6.88 7.98 3.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.95 8.00 3.40
Diluted EPS 6.88 7.98 3.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
