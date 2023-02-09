 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TD Power System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore, up 14.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.17% from Rs. 179.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2022 up 2.72% from Rs. 19.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.72 crore in December 2022 up 34.56% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2021.

TD Power Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 205.28 212.63 179.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 205.28 212.63 179.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 136.53 137.54 131.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.89 5.98 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.37 5.80 -5.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.83 22.62 21.37
Depreciation 4.97 5.20 5.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.06 14.95 11.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.38 20.53 16.19
Other Income 0.38 6.38 3.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.75 26.91 19.44
Interest 0.00 0.19 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.75 26.73 19.20
Exceptional Items -- -- 5.60
P/L Before Tax 28.75 26.73 24.80
Tax 8.68 6.83 5.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.07 19.90 19.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.07 19.90 19.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.07 19.90 19.54
Equity Share Capital 31.21 31.21 31.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 1.28 6.33
Diluted EPS 1.29 1.28 6.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 1.28 6.33
Diluted EPS 1.29 1.28 6.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
