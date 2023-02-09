TD Power System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore, up 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.17% from Rs. 179.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2022 up 2.72% from Rs. 19.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.72 crore in December 2022 up 34.56% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2021.