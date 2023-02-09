English
    TD Power System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore, up 14.17% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.17% from Rs. 179.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2022 up 2.72% from Rs. 19.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.72 crore in December 2022 up 34.56% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2021.

    TD Power Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations205.28212.63179.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations205.28212.63179.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.53137.54131.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.895.980.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.375.80-5.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8322.6221.37
    Depreciation4.975.205.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.0614.9511.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3820.5316.19
    Other Income0.386.383.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7526.9119.44
    Interest0.000.190.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7526.7319.20
    Exceptional Items----5.60
    P/L Before Tax28.7526.7324.80
    Tax8.686.835.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.0719.9019.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.0719.9019.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.0719.9019.54
    Equity Share Capital31.2131.2131.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.291.286.33
    Diluted EPS1.291.286.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.291.286.33
    Diluted EPS1.291.286.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited