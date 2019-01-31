TD Power System Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore in December 2018 down 6.54% from Rs. 93.64 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2018 down 81.63% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2018 down 66.93% from Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2017.
TD Power System shares closed at 131.20 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|TD Power Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.51
|97.98
|93.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.51
|97.98
|93.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.78
|68.88
|52.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|1.61
|6.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.23
|-3.89
|2.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.29
|16.87
|16.10
|Depreciation
|6.48
|6.50
|6.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.25
|9.82
|12.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.48
|-1.81
|-2.66
|Other Income
|4.96
|2.47
|4.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.52
|0.66
|2.23
|Interest
|0.50
|1.50
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.02
|-0.84
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.02
|-0.84
|0.74
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.28
|2.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.75
|-0.56
|-2.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.75
|-0.56
|-2.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.75
|-0.56
|-2.06
|Equity Share Capital
|32.06
|33.24
|33.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-0.17
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-0.17
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-0.17
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-0.17
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited