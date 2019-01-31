TD Power System Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore in December 2018 down 6.54% from Rs. 93.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2018 down 81.63% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2018 down 66.93% from Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2017.

TD Power System shares closed at 131.20 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.07% over the last 12 months.