TCS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46,819.00 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:Net Sales at Rs 46,819.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.09% from Rs. 39,315.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,059.00 crore in September 2022 down 0.92% from Rs. 10,152.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,404.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 14,159.00 crore in September 2021.
TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 27.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.45 in September 2021.
|TCS shares closed at 3,100.75 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -15.87% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Consultancy Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46,819.00
|44,480.00
|39,315.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46,819.00
|44,480.00
|39,315.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23,511.00
|22,971.00
|20,007.00
|Depreciation
|976.00
|960.00
|844.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,526.00
|9,680.00
|7,673.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,806.00
|10,869.00
|10,791.00
|Other Income
|1,622.00
|715.00
|2,524.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13,428.00
|11,584.00
|13,315.00
|Interest
|125.00
|184.00
|117.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13,303.00
|11,400.00
|13,198.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13,303.00
|11,400.00
|13,198.00
|Tax
|3,244.00
|2,812.00
|3,046.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10,059.00
|8,588.00
|10,152.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10,059.00
|8,588.00
|10,152.00
|Equity Share Capital
|366.00
|366.00
|370.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.49
|23.47
|27.45
|Diluted EPS
|27.49
|23.47
|27.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.48
|23.47
|27.45
|Diluted EPS
|27.49
|23.47
|27.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited