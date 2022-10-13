 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

TCS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46,819.00 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:Net Sales at Rs 46,819.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.09% from Rs. 39,315.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,059.00 crore in September 2022 down 0.92% from Rs. 10,152.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,404.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 14,159.00 crore in September 2021.
TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 27.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.45 in September 2021. TCS shares closed at 3,100.75 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -15.87% over the last 12 months.
Tata Consultancy Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations46,819.0044,480.0039,315.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations46,819.0044,480.0039,315.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23,511.0022,971.0020,007.00
Depreciation976.00960.00844.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10,526.009,680.007,673.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,806.0010,869.0010,791.00
Other Income1,622.00715.002,524.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13,428.0011,584.0013,315.00
Interest125.00184.00117.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13,303.0011,400.0013,198.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13,303.0011,400.0013,198.00
Tax3,244.002,812.003,046.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10,059.008,588.0010,152.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10,059.008,588.0010,152.00
Equity Share Capital366.00366.00370.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.4923.4727.45
Diluted EPS27.4923.4727.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.4823.4727.45
Diluted EPS27.4923.4727.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
