TCS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46,819.00 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 46,819.00 44,480.00 39,315.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 46,819.00 44,480.00 39,315.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23,511.00 22,971.00 20,007.00 Depreciation 976.00 960.00 844.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10,526.00 9,680.00 7,673.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11,806.00 10,869.00 10,791.00 Other Income 1,622.00 715.00 2,524.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,428.00 11,584.00 13,315.00 Interest 125.00 184.00 117.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13,303.00 11,400.00 13,198.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 13,303.00 11,400.00 13,198.00 Tax 3,244.00 2,812.00 3,046.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10,059.00 8,588.00 10,152.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10,059.00 8,588.00 10,152.00 Equity Share Capital 366.00 366.00 370.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.49 23.47 27.45 Diluted EPS 27.49 23.47 27.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.48 23.47 27.45 Diluted EPS 27.49 23.47 27.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited