TCS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46,819.00 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46,819.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.09% from Rs. 39,315.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,059.00 crore in September 2022 down 0.92% from Rs. 10,152.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,404.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 14,159.00 crore in September 2021.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 27.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.45 in September 2021.