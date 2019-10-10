TCS Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32,387.00 crore, up 5.18% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,387.00
|32,657.00
|30,792.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,387.00
|32,657.00
|30,792.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16,207.00
|15,723.00
|14,812.00
|Depreciation
|664.00
|636.00
|424.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,186.00
|7,273.00
|6,998.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,330.00
|9,025.00
|8,558.00
|Other Income
|2,638.00
|2,205.00
|1,725.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,968.00
|11,230.00
|10,283.00
|Interest
|99.00
|233.00
|130.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,869.00
|10,997.00
|10,153.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,869.00
|10,997.00
|10,153.00
|Tax
|2,233.00
|2,283.00
|2,533.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,636.00
|8,714.00
|7,620.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,636.00
|8,714.00
|7,620.00
|Equity Share Capital
|375.00
|375.00
|375.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.02
|23.22
|19.92
|Diluted EPS
|23.02
|23.22
|19.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.02
|23.22
|19.92
|Diluted EPS
|23.02
|23.22
|19.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited