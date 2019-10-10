TCS Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32,387.00 crore, up 5.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,387.00 crore in September 2019 up 5.18% from Rs. 30,792.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,636.00 crore in September 2019 up 13.33% from Rs. 7,620.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,632.00 crore in September 2019 up 8.64% from Rs. 10,707.00 crore in September 2018.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 23.02 in September 2019 from Rs. 19.92 in September 2018.

TCS shares closed at 2,175.40 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 4.00% over the last 12 months.