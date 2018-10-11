TCS Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30,792.00 crore, up 28.13% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 30,792.00 crore in September 2018 up 28.13% from Rs. 24,032.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,620.00 crore in September 2018 up 32.61% from Rs. 5,746.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,558.00 crore in September 2018 up 31.64% from Rs. 6,501.00 crore in September 2017.

TCS EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 30.02 in September 2017.

TCS shares closed at 2,043.60 on October 10, 2018 (NSE) and has given 39.13% returns over the last 6 months and 66.20% over the last 12 months.