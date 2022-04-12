 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42,459.00 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 42,459.00 crore in March 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 36,017.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,795.00 crore in March 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 8,174.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,693.00 crore in March 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 11,816.00 crore in March 2021.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 26.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.08 in March 2021.

TCS shares closed at 3,696.40 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 13.86% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42,459.00 40,845.00 36,017.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42,459.00 40,845.00 36,017.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21,343.00 20,535.00 17,419.00
Depreciation 944.00 925.00 788.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,404.00 8,605.00 7,646.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,768.00 10,780.00 10,164.00
Other Income 1,981.00 2,225.00 864.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,749.00 13,005.00 11,028.00
Interest 123.00 126.00 111.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12,626.00 12,879.00 10,917.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12,626.00 12,879.00 10,917.00
Tax 2,831.00 2,920.00 2,743.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9,795.00 9,959.00 8,174.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9,795.00 9,959.00 8,174.00
Equity Share Capital 366.00 370.00 370.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.48 26.93 22.08
Diluted EPS 26.48 26.93 22.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.76 26.93 22.09
Diluted EPS 26.48 26.93 22.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.