TCS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42,459.00 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42,459.00
|40,845.00
|36,017.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42,459.00
|40,845.00
|36,017.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21,343.00
|20,535.00
|17,419.00
|Depreciation
|944.00
|925.00
|788.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,404.00
|8,605.00
|7,646.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,768.00
|10,780.00
|10,164.00
|Other Income
|1,981.00
|2,225.00
|864.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,749.00
|13,005.00
|11,028.00
|Interest
|123.00
|126.00
|111.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12,626.00
|12,879.00
|10,917.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12,626.00
|12,879.00
|10,917.00
|Tax
|2,831.00
|2,920.00
|2,743.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9,795.00
|9,959.00
|8,174.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9,795.00
|9,959.00
|8,174.00
|Equity Share Capital
|366.00
|370.00
|370.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.48
|26.93
|22.08
|Diluted EPS
|26.48
|26.93
|22.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.76
|26.93
|22.09
|Diluted EPS
|26.48
|26.93
|22.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited