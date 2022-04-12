TCS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42,459.00 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42,459.00 crore in March 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 36,017.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,795.00 crore in March 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 8,174.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,693.00 crore in March 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 11,816.00 crore in March 2021.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 26.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.08 in March 2021.

TCS shares closed at 3,696.40 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 13.86% over the last 12 months.