TCS Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32,046.00 crore, up 25.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,046.00 crore in March 2019 up 25.33% from Rs. 25,570.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,823.00 crore in March 2019 up 15.79% from Rs. 6,756.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,690.00 crore in March 2019 up 18.41% from Rs. 9,028.00 crore in March 2018.

TCS EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 35.29 in March 2018.

TCS shares closed at 2,019.50 on April 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.00% returns over the last 6 months and 34.00% over the last 12 months.