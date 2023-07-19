TCS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49,862.00 crore, up 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49,862.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.1% from Rs. 44,480.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,484.00 crore in June 2023 up 22.08% from Rs. 8,588.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,039.00 crore in June 2023 up 19.89% from Rs. 12,544.00 crore in June 2022.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 28.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.47 in June 2022.

TCS shares closed at 3,499.80 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.71% over the last 12 months.