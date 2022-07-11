 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44,480.00 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Jul 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 44,480.00 crore in June 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 37,722.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,588.00 crore in June 2022 up 3.71% from Rs. 8,281.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,544.00 crore in June 2022 up 4.98% from Rs. 11,949.00 crore in June 2021.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 23.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.39 in June 2021.

TCS shares closed at 3,265.45 on July 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and 0.21% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44,480.00 42,459.00 37,722.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44,480.00 42,459.00 37,722.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22,971.00 21,343.00 19,212.00
Depreciation 960.00 944.00 809.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,680.00 9,404.00 7,317.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,869.00 10,768.00 10,384.00
Other Income 715.00 1,981.00 756.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11,584.00 12,749.00 11,140.00
Interest 184.00 123.00 120.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11,400.00 12,626.00 11,020.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11,400.00 12,626.00 11,020.00
Tax 2,812.00 2,831.00 2,739.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8,588.00 9,795.00 8,281.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8,588.00 9,795.00 8,281.00
Equity Share Capital 366.00 366.00 370.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.47 26.48 22.39
Diluted EPS 23.47 26.48 22.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.47 26.76 22.38
Diluted EPS 23.47 26.48 22.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
