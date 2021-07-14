MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCS Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37,722.00 crore, up 19.28% Y-o-Y

July 14, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 37,722.00 crore in June 2021 up 19.28% from Rs. 31,624.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,281.00 crore in June 2021 up 35.84% from Rs. 6,096.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,949.00 crore in June 2021 up 28.48% from Rs. 9,300.00 crore in June 2020.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 22.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.25 in June 2020.

Close

TCS shares closed at 3,187.55 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 43.58% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations37,722.0036,017.0031,624.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations37,722.0036,017.0031,624.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19,212.0017,419.0016,637.00
Depreciation809.00788.00739.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7,317.007,646.006,393.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,384.0010,164.007,855.00
Other Income756.00864.00706.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,140.0011,028.008,561.00
Interest120.00111.00118.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11,020.0010,917.008,443.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11,020.0010,917.008,443.00
Tax2,739.002,743.002,347.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8,281.008,174.006,096.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,281.008,174.006,096.00
Equity Share Capital370.00370.00375.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.3922.0816.25
Diluted EPS22.3922.0816.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.3822.0916.26
Diluted EPS22.3922.0816.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
first published: Jul 14, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.