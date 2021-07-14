TCS Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37,722.00 crore, up 19.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37,722.00 crore in June 2021 up 19.28% from Rs. 31,624.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,281.00 crore in June 2021 up 35.84% from Rs. 6,096.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,949.00 crore in June 2021 up 28.48% from Rs. 9,300.00 crore in June 2020.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 22.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.25 in June 2020.

TCS shares closed at 3,187.55 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 43.58% over the last 12 months.