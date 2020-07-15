TCS Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31,624.00 crore, down 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,624.00 crore in June 2020 down 3.16% from Rs. 32,657.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,096.00 crore in June 2020 down 30.04% from Rs. 8,714.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,300.00 crore in June 2020 down 21.62% from Rs. 11,866.00 crore in June 2019.

TCS EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.25 in June 2020 from Rs. 23.22 in June 2019.

TCS shares closed at 2,171.95 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 1.22% over the last 12 months.