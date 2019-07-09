TCS Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32,657.00 crore, up 11.2% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,657.00
|32,046.00
|29,368.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,657.00
|32,046.00
|29,368.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15,723.00
|15,264.00
|14,126.00
|Depreciation
|636.00
|447.00
|415.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,273.00
|7,740.00
|6,854.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,025.00
|8,595.00
|7,973.00
|Other Income
|2,205.00
|1,648.00
|2,381.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,230.00
|10,243.00
|10,354.00
|Interest
|233.00
|20.00
|12.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,997.00
|10,223.00
|10,342.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,997.00
|10,223.00
|10,342.00
|Tax
|2,283.00
|2,400.00
|3,206.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,714.00
|7,823.00
|7,136.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,714.00
|7,823.00
|7,136.00
|Equity Share Capital
|375.00
|375.00
|383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.22
|20.85
|18.64
|Diluted EPS
|23.22
|20.85
|18.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.22
|20.85
|18.64
|Diluted EPS
|23.22
|20.85
|18.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited