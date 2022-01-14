TCS Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40,845.00 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40,845.00 crore in December 2021 up 16.84% from Rs. 34,957.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,959.00 crore in December 2021 up 7.76% from Rs. 9,242.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,930.00 crore in December 2021 up 9.05% from Rs. 12,774.00 crore in December 2020.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 26.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 24.63 in December 2020.

TCS shares closed at 3,897.90 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 19.91% over the last 12 months.