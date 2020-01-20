TCS Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33,040.00 crore, up 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33,040.00 crore in December 2019 up 6.7% from Rs. 30,964.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,683.00 crore in December 2019 up 2.63% from Rs. 7,486.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,651.00 crore in December 2019 up 2.17% from Rs. 10,425.00 crore in December 2018.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 20.47 in December 2019 from Rs. 19.95 in December 2018.

TCS shares closed at 2,219.10 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and 17.15% over the last 12 months.