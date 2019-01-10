TCS Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30,964.00 crore, up 27.54% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,964.00
|30,792.00
|24,278.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,964.00
|30,792.00
|24,278.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15,175.00
|14,812.00
|12,669.00
|Depreciation
|430.00
|424.00
|419.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,237.00
|6,998.00
|4,492.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,122.00
|8,558.00
|6,698.00
|Other Income
|1,873.00
|1,725.00
|1,043.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,995.00
|10,283.00
|7,741.00
|Interest
|8.00
|130.00
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9,987.00
|10,153.00
|7,739.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9,987.00
|10,153.00
|7,739.00
|Tax
|2,501.00
|2,533.00
|1,670.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,486.00
|7,620.00
|6,069.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,486.00
|7,620.00
|6,069.00
|Equity Share Capital
|375.00
|375.00
|191.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.95
|19.92
|31.70
|Diluted EPS
|19.95
|19.92
|31.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.95
|19.92
|31.70
|Diluted EPS
|19.95
|19.92
|31.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited