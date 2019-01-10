TCS Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30,964.00 crore, up 27.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,964.00 crore in December 2018 up 27.54% from Rs. 24,278.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,486.00 crore in December 2018 up 23.35% from Rs. 6,069.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,425.00 crore in December 2018 up 27.76% from Rs. 8,160.00 crore in December 2017.

TCS EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.95 in December 2018 from Rs. 31.70 in December 2017.

TCS shares closed at 1,886.95 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.21% returns over the last 6 months and 39.31% over the last 12 months.