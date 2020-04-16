TCS Q4 profit falls 0.85% to Rs 8,049 cr, total contract value at $8.9 bn

The country's largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 16 reported a consolidated profit at Rs 8,049 crore, registering a 0.85 percent decline compared to the previous quarter.

The profit in the quarter ended December 2019 stood at Rs 8,118 crore.

Profitability was hit by lower other income and higher finance cost, but supported by operating growth.

The coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown to curb the spread of infections in India and other parts of the world also hit the earnings to some extent and reversed momentum for the company. In March, India was locked down for around 10 days.

"The pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that we had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter. On the positive side, we had very strong deal closures during the quarter. fn fact, our order book this quarter is the largest ever, from the time we started reporting the metric," Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased to Rs 39,946 crore, from Rs 39,854 crore in the October-December period 2019.

Numbers were slightly below analyst estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 8,200 on revenue of Rs 40,440 crore for the quarter.

Dollar revenue for the quarter at $5,444 million, down 2.5 percent compared to previous quarter. Constant currency revenue growth at 3 percent during the quarter, much lower compared to 6.8 percent in December quarter and 12.7 percent in Q4FY19.

Total contract value at the end of March quarter stood at $8.9 billion.

Asia Pacific growth in Q4FY20 was 3.5 percent, Middle East Asia 1.3 percent and North America 0.2 percent, but India degrew by 1.9 percent.

At operating level, earnings before interest and tax during the quarter ended March 2020 rose half a percent sequentially to Rs 10,025 crore and margin, which was in line with estimates, expanded by 10bp to 25.1 percent.

TCS announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

The stock fell 15.5 percent in the March quarter despite sharp depreciation in the rupee against the dollar and declined 8.77 percent in the financial year 2019-20.