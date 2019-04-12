TCS Q4 PAT at Rs 8,126cr; constant currency revenue up 2.4%

India's top software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services, reported earnings better than Street expectations. The fourth quarter (Q4FY19) consolidated net profit came in at Rs 8,126 crore, up 17.7 percent year-on-year.

Revenue grew 18.5 percent in the quarter under review to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

For the full year (2018-19), net profit was higher by 21.9 per cent at Rs 31,472 crore, while revenue increased 19 percent to Rs 1,46,463 crore.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 18 per share.

The company's EBIT was at Rs 9,537 crore, while margin declined at 25.1 percent.

It digital revenue stood at 31 percent of total sales and dollar revenue at USD 5,397 million.

The company's Q4 other income at Rs 1,190 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)