TCS Q3 PAT seen up 26.6% YoY to Rs. 8,267.7 cr: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the IT Services sector. The brokerage house expects TCS to report net profit at Rs. 8,267.7 crore up 26.6% year-on-year (up 4.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 38,159.4 crore, according to Dolat Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 30.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,188.6 crore.

