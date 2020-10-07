172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tcs-q2-preview-deal-wins-may-drive-revenue-growth-cost-optimisation-to-boost-margins-5928361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS Q2 Preview: Deal wins may drive revenue growth, cost optimisation to boost margins

EBIT margin is expected to grow in the range of 150-185 basis points QoQ in Q2FY21 due to revenue growth, cost control measures and improved utilisation rate.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off the September quarter earnings season on October 7. It is expected to see sequential decline in Q2FY21 reported profit due to provision in EPIC legal case, but adjusted bottomline may grow in double digit QoQ.

The ramp up of large deals is likely to boost dollar revenue growth in the range of 2.5-3 percent and constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 4.5-5 percent for the quarter ended September 2020, compared to previous quarter (Q1) which was impacted by supply-side constraints.

"We expect constant currency revenue growth of 2.8 percent QoQ and cross-currency tailwind of 180 bps on dollar revenue growth. Growth would be driven by absence of supply-side constraints, ramp-up of large deals, and recovery in BFSI, CPG, and communication verticals. Lifescience and healthcare vertical is expected to continue its growth momentum, while retail vertical continues to remain weak owing to higher store closures in the US," said Sharekhan.

Close

Among brokerages, Dolat Capital expects the maximum growth of 3.1 percent in constant currency revenue QoQ, in view of recovery of billing lost due to supply side impact (135bps) and conversion of robust deal wins (TTM TCV/revenue at 1.3x) to revenue.

related news

The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin is expected to grow in the range of 150-185 basis points QoQ in Q2FY21 due to revenue growth, cost control measures and improved utilisation rate, which ultimately may drive double-digit profit growth sequentially.

KR Choksey expects EBIT margin to rise 169bps QoQ on revenue growth, cost control, which will drive adjusted profit growth (13.7 percent QoQ on adjusted basis). "Including a one-time exceptional item of Rs 1,218 crore due to provision in the EPIC legal case being currently fought by TCS, reported PAT is likely to decline 3.7 percent QoQ," the brokerage said.

The Nifty IT index was the biggest gainer among sectors in September quarter, rising more than 35 percent with TCS showing a 20 percent rally. The stock gained 23 percent year-to-date.

In addition to earnings announcement, TCS is also going to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on October 7.

Hence, the buyback size and capital allocation strategies would be key thing to watch out for.

Apart from buyback, other points to watch out for would be the commentary on demand environment across verticals, especially BFSI and retail verticals; update on pricing; commentary on large deals and their pipeline; margin trajectory; commentary on progress of its product and platform portfolio; commentary on attrition and incremental client feedback on structural changes in the delivery model; and longer term implications from COVID-19.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 07:13 am

tags #Result Poll #Tata Consultancy Services

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.