TCS Q2 Preview: Deal wins may drive revenue growth, cost optimisation to boost margins

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off the September quarter earnings season on October 7. It is expected to see sequential decline in Q2FY21 reported profit due to provision in EPIC legal case, but adjusted bottomline may grow in double digit QoQ.

The ramp up of large deals is likely to boost dollar revenue growth in the range of 2.5-3 percent and constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 4.5-5 percent for the quarter ended September 2020, compared to previous quarter (Q1) which was impacted by supply-side constraints.

"We expect constant currency revenue growth of 2.8 percent QoQ and cross-currency tailwind of 180 bps on dollar revenue growth. Growth would be driven by absence of supply-side constraints, ramp-up of large deals, and recovery in BFSI, CPG, and communication verticals. Lifescience and healthcare vertical is expected to continue its growth momentum, while retail vertical continues to remain weak owing to higher store closures in the US," said Sharekhan.

Among brokerages, Dolat Capital expects the maximum growth of 3.1 percent in constant currency revenue QoQ, in view of recovery of billing lost due to supply side impact (135bps) and conversion of robust deal wins (TTM TCV/revenue at 1.3x) to revenue.

The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin is expected to grow in the range of 150-185 basis points QoQ in Q2FY21 due to revenue growth, cost control measures and improved utilisation rate, which ultimately may drive double-digit profit growth sequentially.

KR Choksey expects EBIT margin to rise 169bps QoQ on revenue growth, cost control, which will drive adjusted profit growth (13.7 percent QoQ on adjusted basis). "Including a one-time exceptional item of Rs 1,218 crore due to provision in the EPIC legal case being currently fought by TCS, reported PAT is likely to decline 3.7 percent QoQ," the brokerage said.

The Nifty IT index was the biggest gainer among sectors in September quarter, rising more than 35 percent with TCS showing a 20 percent rally. The stock gained 23 percent year-to-date.

In addition to earnings announcement, TCS is also going to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on October 7.

Hence, the buyback size and capital allocation strategies would be key thing to watch out for.

Apart from buyback, other points to watch out for would be the commentary on demand environment across verticals, especially BFSI and retail verticals; update on pricing; commentary on large deals and their pipeline; margin trajectory; commentary on progress of its product and platform portfolio; commentary on attrition and incremental client feedback on structural changes in the delivery model; and longer term implications from COVID-19.