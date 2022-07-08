 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS Q1 PAT seen up 0.9% QoQ to Rs. 10,050 cr: Motilal Oswal

Jul 08, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 15.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 52,320 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects TCS to report net profit at Rs. 10,050 crore up 0.9% quarter-on-quarter (up 11.2% year-on-year).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1 percent Q-o-Q (up 7.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 12,510 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

