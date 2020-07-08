TCS Q1 PAT may dip 0.4% Q-o-Q to Rs. 8,062.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 20) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects TCS to report net profit at Rs. 8,062.8 crore down 0.4% quarter-on-quarter (down 1.1% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 39305.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 4.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 9,597.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 11:59 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IT #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll #TCS

