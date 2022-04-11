TCS March quarter earnings today: Key things to watch out for

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to announce its March quarter results later today. The IT major is eying a new milestone for the fourth quarter with revenue likely to cross Rs 50,000 crore for the first time and the profit may hit Rs 10,000 crore.

According to 28 analysts polled by Bloomberg, TCS is expected to post revenue of Rs 50,355 crore while net profit will be at Rs 10,055 crore. Analysts expect a broadly stable margin with attrition almost peaking out. Management commentary on the outlook on the growth environment would be a key thing to watch out for.

Analysts say TCS has rolled out a new organisational structure with an intention to scale business and drive sharper customer focus. Roles of top leadership could change. Assessment of impact on business, if any, will be an area of focus, they add.

Factors to watch

Revenue growth: TCS is expected to register a 3 percent sequential growth in constant currency with a negative cross-currency impact of 30 basis points. Analysts expect that the growth will be led by general strength in discretionary spending and digital transformation programmes. The company faces a modest headwind from the anniversary of a couple of European deals.

EBIT Margins: Analysts forecast that EBIT margin is likely to come under pressure due to supply-side headwinds. According to analysts, TCS is likely to see a 20 bps quarter-on-quarter decline in EBIT margin to 24.8 percent due to continued rising employee costs amid high attrition.

"We believe margin headwinds such as higher hiring expenses to backfill rising attrition, increasing discretionary expenses, and higher-than normal visa expenses will be offset by operating efficiencies and improvement in pyramid balancing. We also believe TCS has strong supply-side capabilities among its peers. Net profit is expected to increase by 2.2% q-o-q", Sharekhan said in a report.

Deal pipeline: Analysts expect the total contract value of deal wins to exceed $8 billion, a decline year on year but steady growth on a sequential basis. Investors will focus on commentary on annual contract value trends.

Investors focus: Analysts expect investors will focus on the demand outlook for FY23, the impact of high inflation and supply chain issues globally on tech spending, update on pricing given high inflation faced by clients, the presence of large and mega deals in the pipeline, supply-side issues, hiring trends, wage hikes and its impact on margins ahead, and implications of change in organiaational structure.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, investors will focus on the outcome of the budgeting exercise and its implications for TCS, the impact of recent macroeconomic developments on budgets, reasons for relative underperformance in growth rates, reasons for lack of large deal momentum and the best way to read-through TCV signings, duration over which supply-side challenges will persist and measures to manage the same, levers to defend margins and timeframe when EBIT margins will hit 26-28 percent band, and durability of growth and magnitude of opportunity from the aggressive cloud shift by clients.