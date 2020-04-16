TCS expects peak of coronavirus impact to be felt in Q2; sees no layoffs but defers salary hikes

Tata Consultancy Services, country's largest software services exporter, expects the first half of FY21 to be impacted by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

It reported a consolidated profit of Rs 8,049 crore for Q4 FY20, down 0.85 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to lower other income and higher finance cost. For FY20, profits grew by 2.76 percent to Rs 32,340 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,56,949 crore, up 7.16 percent year-on-year. Click here for more details.

Terming the last two weeks of March as "both a challenge and opportunity," Rajesh Gopinathan, its CEO and MD, said the pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that TCS had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of Q4.

Speaking on the quarter gone by, Gopinathan said TCS went from an integrated delivery model to a dispersed delivery model. "In the new operational model, more than 90 percent of TCS employees are able to work from home. Despite this, we maintained our execution capability and security processes." The ability to seamlessly operate is one of the biggest positive takeaway from this phase, he added.

Comparing COVID-19 with the global financial crisis of 2008, he said the impact of the former has been more broad-based.

Gopinathan feels the peak of coronavirus impact is likely to felt in Q2 FY21. "We should be able to get back to where we were in Q3 FY20 by Q3 FY21."

Despite the near-term challenges, TCS has been able to maintain profitability and maintained its long-term margin guidance at 26-28 percent, he added.

In terms of geographies, the management expects US to continue to remain weak in the near term.

The pandemic has caused a number of firms to trip their workforce and to defer increments and promotions. On April 15, Wipro said will go slow on hiring and defer on-boarding in FY21 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company went slow on on-boarding in Q4 FY20 as well, resulting in decline in its headcount by 4,500. It added that employees are likely to face deferment in hikes and promotions.

However, Gopinathan laid all employee fears to rest, stating that he does not see any form of retrenchment. “Currently, the company is not looking at furloughs,” he said.

He did mention that TCS will not offer any salary increments at this point in time, but added: "Promotions will happen depending on business performance."

TCS, he said, will honour all 40,000 offers made on campus, adding that the company will bring them onboard from Q2 and Q3.

The company had given out its highest ever placement offers in five years in Q1 FY20 at 30,000. For the quarter ending March 31, the company had made a net addition of 1,789 offers.

For FY20, TCS’s total employee count stood at 4,48,464. The attrition rate was 12.1 percent.