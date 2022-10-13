 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55,309.00 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 55,309.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.01% from Rs. 46,867.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,431.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.39% from Rs. 9,624.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,481.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 14,227.00 crore in September 2021.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 28.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.02 in September 2021.

TCS shares closed at 3,100.75 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -15.87% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55,309.00 52,758.00 46,867.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55,309.00 52,758.00 46,867.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31,041.00 30,327.00 26,384.00
Depreciation 1,237.00 1,230.00 1,116.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,752.00 9,015.00 7,367.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,279.00 12,186.00 12,000.00
Other Income 965.00 789.00 1,111.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,244.00 12,975.00 13,111.00
Interest 148.00 199.00 142.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14,096.00 12,776.00 12,969.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14,096.00 12,776.00 12,969.00
Tax 3,631.00 3,257.00 3,316.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10,465.00 9,519.00 9,653.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10,465.00 9,519.00 9,653.00
Minority Interest -34.00 -41.00 -29.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10,431.00 9,478.00 9,624.00
Equity Share Capital 366.00 366.00 370.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.51 25.90 26.02
Diluted EPS 28.51 25.90 26.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.59 25.90 26.02
Diluted EPS 28.51 25.90 26.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:18 pm
