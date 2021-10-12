TCS Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46,867.00 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46,867.00 crore in September 2021 up 16.77% from Rs. 40,135.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,624.00 crore in September 2021 up 28.75% from Rs. 7,475.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,227.00 crore in September 2021 up 14.48% from Rs. 12,427.00 crore in September 2020.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 26.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.93 in September 2020.

TCS shares closed at 3,685.60 on October 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 30.23% over the last 12 months.