TCS Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40,135.00 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40,135.00 crore in September 2020 up 2.97% from Rs. 38,977.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,475.00 crore in September 2020 down 7.05% from Rs. 8,042.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,427.00 crore in September 2020 up 7.26% from Rs. 11,586.00 crore in September 2019.

TCS EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.93 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.43 in September 2019.

TCS shares closed at 2,714.30 on October 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.90% returns over the last 6 months and 32.55% over the last 12 months.