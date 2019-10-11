TCS Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38,977.00 crore, up 5.76% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,977.00
|38,172.00
|36,854.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38,977.00
|38,172.00
|36,854.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21,470.00
|20,809.00
|19,525.00
|Depreciation
|864.00
|817.00
|507.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,282.00
|7,326.00
|7,051.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,361.00
|9,220.00
|9,771.00
|Other Income
|1,361.00
|1,675.00
|730.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,722.00
|10,895.00
|10,501.00
|Interest
|193.00
|257.00
|137.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,529.00
|10,638.00
|10,364.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,529.00
|10,638.00
|10,364.00
|Tax
|2,471.00
|2,485.00
|2,437.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,058.00
|8,153.00
|7,927.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,058.00
|8,153.00
|7,927.00
|Minority Interest
|-16.00
|-22.00
|-26.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8,042.00
|8,131.00
|7,901.00
|Equity Share Capital
|375.00
|375.00
|375.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.43
|21.67
|20.66
|Diluted EPS
|21.43
|21.67
|20.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.43
|21.67
|20.66
|Diluted EPS
|21.43
|21.67
|20.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited