TCS Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36,854.00 crore, up 20.67% Q-o-Q

|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36,854.00
|34,261.00
|30,541.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36,854.00
|34,261.00
|30,541.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19,525.00
|18,548.00
|16,572.00
|Depreciation
|507.00
|493.00
|504.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,051.00
|6,642.00
|5,805.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,771.00
|8,578.00
|7,660.00
|Other Income
|730.00
|1,225.00
|819.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,501.00
|9,803.00
|8,479.00
|Interest
|137.00
|17.00
|7.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,364.00
|9,786.00
|8,472.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,364.00
|9,786.00
|8,472.00
|Tax
|2,437.00
|2,424.00
|2,012.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,927.00
|7,362.00
|6,460.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,927.00
|7,362.00
|6,460.00
|Minority Interest
|-26.00
|-22.00
|-14.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7,901.00
|7,340.00
|6,446.00
|Equity Share Capital
|375.00
|383.00
|191.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.66
|19.17
|33.67
|Diluted EPS
|20.66
|19.17
|33.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.66
|19.17
|33.67
|Diluted EPS
|20.66
|19.17
|33.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited