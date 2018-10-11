App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:27 PM IST

TCS Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36,854.00 crore, up 20.67% Q-o-Q

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 36,854.00 crore in September 2018 up 20.67% from Rs. 30,541.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,901.00 crore in September 2018 up 22.57% from Rs. 6,446.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,771.00 crore in September 2018 up 27.56% from Rs. 7,660.00 crore in September 2017.

TCS EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 33.67 in September 2017.

TCS shares closed at 2,043.60 on October 10, 2018 (NSE) and has given 39.13% returns over the last 6 months and 66.20% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 36,854.00 34,261.00 30,541.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36,854.00 34,261.00 30,541.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19,525.00 18,548.00 16,572.00
Depreciation 507.00 493.00 504.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,051.00 6,642.00 5,805.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,771.00 8,578.00 7,660.00
Other Income 730.00 1,225.00 819.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,501.00 9,803.00 8,479.00
Interest 137.00 17.00 7.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10,364.00 9,786.00 8,472.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10,364.00 9,786.00 8,472.00
Tax 2,437.00 2,424.00 2,012.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7,927.00 7,362.00 6,460.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7,927.00 7,362.00 6,460.00
Minority Interest -26.00 -22.00 -14.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7,901.00 7,340.00 6,446.00
Equity Share Capital 375.00 383.00 191.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.66 19.17 33.67
Diluted EPS 20.66 19.17 33.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.66 19.17 33.67
Diluted EPS 20.66 19.17 33.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:22 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.