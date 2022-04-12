 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50,591.00 crore, up 15.76% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 50,591.00 crore in March 2022 up 15.76% from Rs. 43,705.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,926.00 crore in March 2022 up 7.35% from Rs. 9,246.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,826.00 crore in March 2022 up 7.97% from Rs. 13,732.00 crore in March 2021.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 26.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.97 in March 2021.

TCS shares closed at 3,696.40 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 13.86% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50,591.00 48,885.00 43,705.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50,591.00 48,885.00 43,705.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28,353.00 27,168.00 23,625.00
Depreciation 1,217.00 1,196.00 1,067.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,393.00 8,284.00 7,279.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,628.00 12,237.00 11,734.00
Other Income 981.00 1,205.00 931.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,609.00 13,442.00 12,665.00
Interest 245.00 251.00 138.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13,364.00 13,191.00 12,527.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13,364.00 13,191.00 12,527.00
Tax 3,405.00 3,385.00 3,245.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9,959.00 9,806.00 9,282.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9,959.00 9,806.00 9,282.00
Minority Interest -33.00 -37.00 -36.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9,926.00 9,769.00 9,246.00
Equity Share Capital 366.00 370.00 370.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.85 26.41 24.97
Diluted EPS 26.85 26.41 24.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.21 26.41 24.97
Diluted EPS 26.85 26.41 24.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.