TCS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50,591.00 crore, up 15.76% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50,591.00
|48,885.00
|43,705.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50,591.00
|48,885.00
|43,705.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28,353.00
|27,168.00
|23,625.00
|Depreciation
|1,217.00
|1,196.00
|1,067.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,393.00
|8,284.00
|7,279.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,628.00
|12,237.00
|11,734.00
|Other Income
|981.00
|1,205.00
|931.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13,609.00
|13,442.00
|12,665.00
|Interest
|245.00
|251.00
|138.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13,364.00
|13,191.00
|12,527.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13,364.00
|13,191.00
|12,527.00
|Tax
|3,405.00
|3,385.00
|3,245.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9,959.00
|9,806.00
|9,282.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9,959.00
|9,806.00
|9,282.00
|Minority Interest
|-33.00
|-37.00
|-36.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9,926.00
|9,769.00
|9,246.00
|Equity Share Capital
|366.00
|370.00
|370.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.85
|26.41
|24.97
|Diluted EPS
|26.85
|26.41
|24.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.21
|26.41
|24.97
|Diluted EPS
|26.85
|26.41
|24.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited