English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43,705.00 crore, up 9.41% Y-o-Y

April 13, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 43,705.00 crore in March 2021 up 9.41% from Rs. 39,946.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,246.00 crore in March 2021 up 14.87% from Rs. 8,049.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,732.00 crore in March 2021 up 17.23% from Rs. 11,714.00 crore in March 2020.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 24.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 21.45 in March 2020.

Close

TCS shares closed at 3,246.55 on April 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 84.54% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations43,705.0042,015.0039,946.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations43,705.0042,015.0039,946.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23,625.0023,431.0022,051.00
Depreciation1,067.001,024.00951.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7,279.006,376.006,919.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,734.0011,184.0010,025.00
Other Income931.00691.00738.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12,665.0011,875.0010,763.00
Interest138.00183.00251.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12,527.0011,692.0010,512.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12,527.0011,692.0010,512.00
Tax3,245.002,965.002,419.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9,282.008,727.008,093.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9,282.008,727.008,093.00
Minority Interest-36.00-26.00-44.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9,246.008,701.008,049.00
Equity Share Capital375.00375.00375.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.9723.1921.45
Diluted EPS24.9723.1921.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.9723.2721.45
Diluted EPS24.9723.1921.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
first published: Apr 13, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.