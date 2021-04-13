TCS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43,705.00 crore, up 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43,705.00 crore in March 2021 up 9.41% from Rs. 39,946.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,246.00 crore in March 2021 up 14.87% from Rs. 8,049.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,732.00 crore in March 2021 up 17.23% from Rs. 11,714.00 crore in March 2020.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 24.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 21.45 in March 2020.

TCS shares closed at 3,246.55 on April 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 84.54% over the last 12 months.