TCS Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38,010.00 crore, up 18.5% Y-o-Y

|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,010.00
|37,338.00
|32,075.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38,010.00
|37,338.00
|32,075.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20,179.00
|19,994.00
|17,183.00
|Depreciation
|537.00
|519.00
|505.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,757.00
|7,261.00
|6,240.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,537.00
|9,564.00
|8,147.00
|Other Income
|1,193.00
|1,163.00
|994.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,730.00
|10,727.00
|9,141.00
|Interest
|28.00
|16.00
|12.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,702.00
|10,711.00
|9,129.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,702.00
|10,711.00
|9,129.00
|Tax
|2,550.00
|2,590.00
|2,204.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,152.00
|8,121.00
|6,925.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,152.00
|8,121.00
|6,925.00
|Minority Interest
|-26.00
|-16.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8,126.00
|8,105.00
|6,925.00
|Equity Share Capital
|375.00
|375.00
|191.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.65
|21.60
|36.07
|Diluted EPS
|21.65
|21.60
|36.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.65
|21.60
|36.07
|Diluted EPS
|21.65
|21.60
|36.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited