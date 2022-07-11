TCS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52,758.00 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52,758.00
|50,591.00
|45,411.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52,758.00
|50,591.00
|45,411.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30,327.00
|28,353.00
|25,649.00
|Depreciation
|1,230.00
|1,217.00
|1,075.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,015.00
|8,393.00
|7,099.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,186.00
|12,628.00
|11,588.00
|Other Income
|789.00
|981.00
|721.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,975.00
|13,609.00
|12,309.00
|Interest
|199.00
|245.00
|146.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12,776.00
|13,364.00
|12,163.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12,776.00
|13,364.00
|12,163.00
|Tax
|3,257.00
|3,405.00
|3,132.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9,519.00
|9,959.00
|9,031.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9,519.00
|9,959.00
|9,031.00
|Minority Interest
|-41.00
|-33.00
|-23.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9,478.00
|9,926.00
|9,008.00
|Equity Share Capital
|366.00
|366.00
|370.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.90
|26.85
|24.35
|Diluted EPS
|25.90
|26.85
|24.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.90
|27.21
|24.41
|Diluted EPS
|25.90
|26.85
|24.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited