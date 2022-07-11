 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52,758.00 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 11, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 52,758.00 crore in June 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 45,411.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,478.00 crore in June 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 9,008.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,205.00 crore in June 2022 up 6.13% from Rs. 13,384.00 crore in June 2021.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 25.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.35 in June 2021.

TCS shares closed at 3,265.45 on July 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and 0.21% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52,758.00 50,591.00 45,411.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52,758.00 50,591.00 45,411.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30,327.00 28,353.00 25,649.00
Depreciation 1,230.00 1,217.00 1,075.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,015.00 8,393.00 7,099.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,186.00 12,628.00 11,588.00
Other Income 789.00 981.00 721.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,975.00 13,609.00 12,309.00
Interest 199.00 245.00 146.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12,776.00 13,364.00 12,163.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12,776.00 13,364.00 12,163.00
Tax 3,257.00 3,405.00 3,132.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9,519.00 9,959.00 9,031.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9,519.00 9,959.00 9,031.00
Minority Interest -41.00 -33.00 -23.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9,478.00 9,926.00 9,008.00
Equity Share Capital 366.00 366.00 370.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.90 26.85 24.35
Diluted EPS 25.90 26.85 24.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.90 27.21 24.41
Diluted EPS 25.90 26.85 24.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.