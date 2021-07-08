TCS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45,411.00 crore, up 18.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45,411.00 crore in June 2021 up 18.5% from Rs. 38,322.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,008.00 crore in June 2021 up 28.54% from Rs. 7,008.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,384.00 crore in June 2021 up 26% from Rs. 10,622.00 crore in June 2020.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 24.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.68 in June 2020.

TCS shares closed at 3,274.95 on July 07, 2021 (NSE)