you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38,172.00 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 38,172.00 crore in June 2019 up 11.42% from Rs. 34,261.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,131.00 crore in June 2019 up 10.78% from Rs. 7,340.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,712.00 crore in June 2019 up 13.75% from Rs. 10,296.00 crore in June 2018.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 21.67 in June 2019 from Rs. 19.17 in June 2018.

TCS shares closed at 2,175.40 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 15.53% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'19 Mar'19 Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 38,172.00 38,010.00 34,261.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38,172.00 38,010.00 34,261.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20,809.00 20,179.00 18,548.00
Depreciation 817.00 537.00 493.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,326.00 7,757.00 6,642.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,220.00 9,537.00 8,578.00
Other Income 1,675.00 1,193.00 1,225.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,895.00 10,730.00 9,803.00
Interest 257.00 28.00 17.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10,638.00 10,702.00 9,786.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10,638.00 10,702.00 9,786.00
Tax 2,485.00 2,550.00 2,424.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8,153.00 8,152.00 7,362.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8,153.00 8,152.00 7,362.00
Minority Interest -22.00 -26.00 -22.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8,131.00 8,126.00 7,340.00
Equity Share Capital 375.00 375.00 383.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.67 21.65 19.17
Diluted EPS 21.67 21.65 19.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.67 21.65 19.17
Diluted EPS 21.67 21.65 19.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

