TCS Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38,172.00 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38,172.00 crore in June 2019 up 11.42% from Rs. 34,261.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,131.00 crore in June 2019 up 10.78% from Rs. 7,340.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,712.00 crore in June 2019 up 13.75% from Rs. 10,296.00 crore in June 2018.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 21.67 in June 2019 from Rs. 19.17 in June 2018.

TCS shares closed at 2,175.40 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 15.53% over the last 12 months.