TCS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58,229.00 crore, up 19.11% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 58,229.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.11% from Rs. 48,885.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,846.00 crore in December 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 9,769.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,073.00 crore in December 2022 up 9.8% from Rs. 14,638.00 crore in December 2021.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 29.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.41 in December 2021.

TCS shares closed at 3,373.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -13.83% over the last 12 months.

Tata Consultancy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58,229.00 55,309.00 48,885.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58,229.00 55,309.00 48,885.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32,467.00 31,041.00 27,168.00
Depreciation 1,269.00 1,237.00 1,196.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,209.00 9,752.00 8,284.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,284.00 13,279.00 12,237.00
Other Income 520.00 965.00 1,205.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,804.00 14,244.00 13,442.00
Interest 160.00 148.00 251.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14,644.00 14,096.00 13,191.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14,644.00 14,096.00 13,191.00
Tax 3,761.00 3,631.00 3,385.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10,883.00 10,465.00 9,806.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10,883.00 10,465.00 9,806.00
Minority Interest -37.00 -34.00 -37.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10,846.00 10,431.00 9,769.00
Equity Share Capital 366.00 366.00 370.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.64 28.51 26.41
Diluted EPS 29.64 28.51 26.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.64 28.59 26.41
Diluted EPS 29.64 28.51 26.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

