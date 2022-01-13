TCS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48,885.00 crore, up 16.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48,885.00 crore in December 2021 up 16.35% from Rs. 42,015.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,769.00 crore in December 2021 up 12.27% from Rs. 8,701.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,638.00 crore in December 2021 up 13.48% from Rs. 12,899.00 crore in December 2020.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 26.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.19 in December 2020.

TCS shares closed at 3,859.90 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.88% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.