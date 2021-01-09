TCS Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42,015.00 crore, up 5.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42,015.00 crore in December 2020 up 5.42% from Rs. 39,854.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,701.00 crore in December 2020 up 7.18% from Rs. 8,118.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,899.00 crore in December 2020 up 10.35% from Rs. 11,689.00 crore in December 2019.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 23.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.63 in December 2019.

TCS shares closed at 3,032.80 on January 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.68% returns over the last 6 months and 34.48% over the last 12 months.