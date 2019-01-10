TCS Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37,338.00 crore, Up 20.82% Y-o-Y.

|
|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:
|Net Sales at Rs 37,338.00 crore in December 2018 Up 20.82% from Rs. 30,904.00 crore in December 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,105.00 crore in December 2018 Up 23.83% from Rs. 6,545.00 crore in December 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,246.00 crore in December 2018 Up 22.81% from Rs. 9,157.00 crore in December 2017.
|TCS EPS has Decreased to Rs. 21.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 34.12 in December 2017.
|TCS shares closed at 1,886.95 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.21% returns over the last 6 months and 39.31% over the last 12 months.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37,338.00
|36,854.00
|30,904.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37,338.00
|36,854.00
|30,904.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19,994.00
|19,525.00
|16,458.00
|Depreciation
|519.00
|507.00
|506.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,261.00
|7,051.00
|6,159.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,564.00
|9,771.00
|7,781.00
|Other Income
|1,163.00
|730.00
|870.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,727.00
|10,501.00
|8,651.00
|Interest
|16.00
|137.00
|6.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,711.00
|10,364.00
|8,645.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,711.00
|10,364.00
|8,645.00
|Tax
|2,590.00
|2,437.00
|2,100.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,121.00
|7,927.00
|6,545.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,121.00
|7,927.00
|6,545.00
|Minority Interest
|-16.00
|-26.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8,105.00
|7,901.00
|6,545.00
|Equity Share Capital
|375.00
|375.00
|191.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.60
|20.66
|34.12
|Diluted EPS
|21.60
|20.66
|34.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.60
|20.66
|34.12
|Diluted EPS
|21.60
|20.66
|34.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited