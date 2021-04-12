English
TCS adds over 40,000 employees during FY21, attrition hits at all time low!

Tata Consultancy Services has reported a 6.3% sequential growth in Q4 FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 9,246 crore, driven by better-than-expected growth in revenue and operating income. While its revenue numbers came in line with estimates, it reported the highest ever order book value and hiring during the quarter. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth with the highlights.

