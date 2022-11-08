 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCPL Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.01 crore, up 37.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.01 crore in September 2022 up 37.94% from Rs. 253.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.55 crore in September 2022 up 279.81% from Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.89 crore in September 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 36.52 crore in September 2021.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 44.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.73 in September 2021.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,149.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 109.29% over the last 12 months.

TCPL Packaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 349.01 327.15 253.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 349.01 327.15 253.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 206.72 213.89 152.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.64 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.77 -11.91 -1.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.09 28.40 25.12
Depreciation 15.01 15.00 13.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.69 51.54 40.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.09 30.24 22.55
Other Income 2.79 11.76 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.88 42.00 22.95
Interest 10.28 10.15 8.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.59 31.85 14.94
Exceptional Items 17.28 -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.87 31.85 14.94
Tax 10.32 9.27 4.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.55 22.58 10.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.55 22.58 10.68
Equity Share Capital 9.10 9.10 9.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.56 24.81 11.73
Diluted EPS 44.56 24.81 11.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.56 24.81 11.73
Diluted EPS 44.56 24.81 11.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:02 pm
