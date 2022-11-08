English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCPL Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.01 crore, up 37.94% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 349.01 crore in September 2022 up 37.94% from Rs. 253.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.55 crore in September 2022 up 279.81% from Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.89 crore in September 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 36.52 crore in September 2021.

    TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 44.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.73 in September 2021.

    Close

    TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,149.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 109.29% over the last 12 months.

    TCPL Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations349.01327.15253.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations349.01327.15253.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials206.72213.89152.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.64----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.77-11.91-1.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.0928.4025.12
    Depreciation15.0115.0013.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.6951.5440.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0930.2422.55
    Other Income2.7911.760.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8842.0022.95
    Interest10.2810.158.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5931.8514.94
    Exceptional Items17.28----
    P/L Before Tax50.8731.8514.94
    Tax10.329.274.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.5522.5810.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.5522.5810.68
    Equity Share Capital9.109.109.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.5624.8111.73
    Diluted EPS44.5624.8111.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.5624.8111.73
    Diluted EPS44.5624.8111.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #TCPL Packaging
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:02 pm