TCPL Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.01 crore, up 37.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.01 crore in September 2022 up 37.94% from Rs. 253.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.55 crore in September 2022 up 279.81% from Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.89 crore in September 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 36.52 crore in September 2021.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 44.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.73 in September 2021.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,149.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 109.29% over the last 12 months.