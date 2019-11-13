TCPL Packaging Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 227.32 crore, up 6.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.32 crore in September 2019 up 6.24% from Rs. 213.97 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2019 down 22.16% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.49 crore in September 2019 up 11.91% from Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2018.

TCPL Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.42 in September 2019 from Rs. 12.10 in September 2018.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 286.50 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.46% returns over the last 6 months and -37.60% over the last 12 months.