TCPL Packaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 372.60 crore, up 17.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.9% from Rs. 316.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.56 crore in March 2023 up 48.86% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in March 2023 up 36.23% from Rs. 48.75 crore in March 2022.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 30.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.35 in March 2022.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,588.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 101.60% over the last 12 months.