    TCPL Packaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 372.60 crore, up 17.9% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 372.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.9% from Rs. 316.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.56 crore in March 2023 up 48.86% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in March 2023 up 36.23% from Rs. 48.75 crore in March 2022.

    TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 30.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.35 in March 2022.

    TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,588.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 101.60% over the last 12 months.

    TCPL Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations372.60358.40316.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations372.60358.40316.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials229.65221.21198.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.310.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.241.18-2.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.8031.1925.71
    Depreciation15.8915.0514.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.3252.1751.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.4237.2927.47
    Other Income9.1111.017.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.5248.3134.59
    Interest11.9411.259.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.5837.0625.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.5837.0625.27
    Tax11.0210.216.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.5626.8518.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.5626.8518.51
    Equity Share Capital9.109.109.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.2929.5120.35
    Diluted EPS30.2929.5120.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.2929.5120.35
    Diluted EPS30.2929.5120.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:23 pm